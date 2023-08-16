Las Vegas Raiders: 3 major questions heading into 2023 Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders are fresh off a big win in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason, and here are some questions going into Week 2.
By Brad Weiss
Can Sincere McCormick continue his rise up the depth chart?
In the second half of their win against the 49ers, the Raiders got great play from running back Sincere McCormick. McCormick is coming off a torn ACL from a year ago, and with so many veterans on the roster at his position, it is going to be very hard for him to make the 53-man roster this summer.
However, when the latest depth chart was released, McCormick rocketed up to the second team, and with Josh Jacobs's status still in the air, he figures to continue to have more and more chances this summer to make the team. He will get his fair share of work Saturday night, and hopefully for him, he can keep the good times rolling.
Will Aidan O'Connell be able to build off his solid NFL debut?
The biggest surprise from the Raiders win, and possibly the entire preseason Week 1 slate was the play of Aidan O'Connell at quarterback. O'Connell was solid in the pocket, was careful with the football, and in the end, finished with a stat line that turned heads around the league and in the media.
Now, O'Connell looks to prove Sunday was no fluke, and will do so against another rookie quarterback who played well in Week 1, Stetson Bennett from the University of Georgia. O'Connell has been getting a lot of praise from local media during camp, and he proved them right on Sunday, now he has to continue to build off that effort.