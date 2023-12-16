Las Vegas Raiders: 3 most shocking things from a shocking victory vs Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL landscape on Thursday night, but here are the three most shocking things to come out of the 63-21 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Coming off a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Las Vegas Raiders went into their Week 15 matchup against Los Angeles with very little national expectations. This is a Raiders team that had now lost three straight, and coming out of the bye week against Minnesota, looked lifeless in one of the worst losses we have seen in quite some time.
Also, the Raiders would have to take on the Chargers on only a few days rest, as the two AFC West rivals met up on Thursday Night Football. What ensued was a shocking victory for the Silver and Black, as they raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead, and would end up being Los Angeles 63-21 when all was said and done.
It was the kind of win that may have helped Antonio Pierce shake the interim head coach tag, and we also saw a ton of players step up in a big way for the Raiders. The Raiders offense was without three key starters in Kolton Miller, Josh Jacobs, and Andre James, but Aidan O'Connell looked poised at quarterback, and the Silver and Black defense put the offense in position to succeed all game long.
As we turn the page on the most shocking game of the 2023 NFL season for the Raiders, we look at what shocked us the most in this matchup.