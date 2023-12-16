Las Vegas Raiders: 3 most shocking things from a shocking victory vs Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL landscape on Thursday night, but here are the three most shocking things to come out of the 63-21 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders offensive line has their best game of the season
The Raiders went into this game severely banged up, as some stars dotted the injury report throughout the week. On the offensive side of the ball alone, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Kolton Miller, and Andre James were feared to not go on Thursday, and in the end, it was only Adams who was on the field in Week 15.
That meant that the Raiders offensive line would be without two starters in Miller and James, who just happen to be the team's left tackle and center. No two positions are more important along the offensive line than left tackle and center, so it was assumed the Raiders makeshift offensive line would struggle against the Chargers pass rush.
However, not only did the Raiders new offensive line seem up to the challenge, they dominated the Chargers all game long. Dylan Parham did a fine job shifting from offensive guard to center in the place of James, and Thayer Munford Jr. may have been the game's Most Valuable Player with the way he held down the left tackle spot.
In the end, this was the best performance we saw from the Raiders offensive line all season, and incredible statement considering 40 percent of the starting lineup was out.