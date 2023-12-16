Las Vegas Raiders: 3 most shocking things from a shocking victory vs Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL landscape on Thursday night, but here are the three most shocking things to come out of the 63-21 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Aidan O'Connell shakes off Week 14 loss by dominating in Week 15
In Week 14, the Las Vegas Raiders came out of the bye week to face the Minnesota Vikings in a very winnable game for the franchise. The Raiders, playing at home, should have been able to take care of a team that had big question marks on offense, and was really struggling to get it going after a five-game win streak earlier in the season.
The game would become a defensive battle, as Joshua Dobbs played so poorly for the Vikings that he was eventually benched. The Raiders defense dominated all game long, but unfortunately for them, the offensive could not follow suit, and the team was shutout 3-0 in front of the home fans.
With only a few days to rest before their next game, there were questions as to whether or not Aidan O'Connell would remain the starter for the Raiders. Antonio Pierce was non-commital to O'Connell early in the week, but after his performance in Week 15, the interim head coach has to be happy he stuck with No. 4.
O'Connell was in command all game long for the Raiders, throwing for nearly 250 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout victory. His play may have helped him stay in consideration for being the long-term starter for the franchise in 2024 and beyond.