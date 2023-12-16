Las Vegas Raiders: 3 most shocking things from a shocking victory vs Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL landscape on Thursday night, but here are the three most shocking things to come out of the 63-21 victory.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders defensive unit playing elite football down the stretch
It has been a long time since we have been able to write good things about a Raiders defense. But, that is exactly what has been going on with Las Vegas, as Patrick Graham has this unit playing at a high level, and the good times kept rolling against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.
Days after holding Minnesota to three points, the Raiders defense was all over the field in Week 15, forcing numerous fumbles, scoring multiple touchdowns, and really terrorizing the Chargers offense all game long. It was a display for the ages, as Maxx Crosby finally has some talented players around in him what has become a scary defense in Las Vegas.
The Raiders have a huge test in Week 16, as they have to go to Kansas City and take on a Chiefs team that beat them 31-17 only a few weeks back. However, this is a Raiders defense that is peaking right now, and if they play the way they did against Los Angeles next Sunday, they could cause enough havoc to keep that game close.
In the end, the offense played better on Thursday night, but what really stuck out to me was just how consistently good this Raiders defense is now.