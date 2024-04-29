Las Vegas Raiders: 3 quarterbacks to target in the 2025 NFL Draft
After passing up on a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, here are three quarterbacks the Raiders could target in 2025.
By Brad Weiss
Though many experts felt the Las Vegas Raiders would add a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, eight team selections came and went without them doing so. As is, the Raiders plan to have a quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II next year, two signal-callers who may not be the long-term solution at the position.
Here, we look at three 2025 NFL Draft prospect at the quarterback position the Raiders should target.
3. Quinn Ewers, Texas
Quinn Ewers has battled through all the Arch Manning hype at the University of Texas to become a legitimate first round prospect next year. Ewers had a terrific 2023 collegiate season despite all the noise surrounding him, throwing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns against only six interceptions.
2. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
There will be a microscope on Jalen Milroe from Alabama next season, as the Crimson Tide navigate their first season without Nick Saban. Milroe has shown he can be a playmaker with the ball in his hands, but improving his pocket presence, as well as his accuracy will help rocket him into the first round next April.
Milroe is seen as a top-5 quarterback in next year's draft class already, and would certainly bring more mobility to the position. He is also someone who could come in and develop under O'Connell or Minshew in Year 1, making him an interesting quarterback prospect for the Raiders next year.
1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
It would take a miracle, or at least a very bad season for the Las Vegas Raiders to land Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is thought to be the presumed No. 1 overall pick next April, and if the Raiders are going to be in the market for a quarterback, this would be the No. 1 target.
Sanders is an incredible quarterback prospect with the kind of lineage that is going to make him a star at the next level. His father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has stated he wants Sanders to play for only certain teams, but if Las Vegas falters next season, and lands the No. 1 pick, Sanders should be the selection.