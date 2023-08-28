Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons Tyree Wilson will win the NFL's DROY
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked their fan base when they turned down a cornerback in favor of a defensive end at 7th overall in the 2023 NFL draft.
By Daniel Davis
Wilson can attack from any technique
Wilson has a knack for the football. Most pass-rushers excel in one of two things: bull-rush or speed-rush. Wilson has both, making him a unique threat on the field. What's also helpful is his fast get-off and his top speed can be reached in a matter of seconds as he's rushing the passer.
As an opposing tackle, it's very hard to defend against two different types of pass rushes every game and gameplan for them as well, but as a defensive coach, it's your greatest weapon. Against Dallas we saw Wilson really turned loose and saw what his skillset could really be and it was a sight to behold.
Wilson's motor never quits and he consistently put pressure on the opposing quarterback and the tackles he was going against. Even more impressive is he did this in the three techniques, the four technique, and standing up. Tyree Wilson is one of the most versatile weapons on the Raiders defense and he got to show himself off last week.