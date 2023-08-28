Las Vegas Raiders: 3 reasons Tyree Wilson will win the NFL's DROY
The Las Vegas Raiders shocked their fan base when they turned down a cornerback in favor of a defensive end at 7th overall in the 2023 NFL draft.
By Daniel Davis
Willingness to learn
The last reason is the willingness to learn. Wilson has reportedly been willing to learn and has been as humble as can be. He and Maxx Crosby have been very close and working out together as well. Even during the draft press time, Wilson had expressed his want to play alongside Maxx Crosby
"If I get to join Maxx Crosby, it would be two great pass rushers on the field to help each other."- Tyree Wilson on playing with Maxx Crosby
The two being on the same field together adds to their strengths since now the defense can't slide protection to one side of the field for protection. Hailing from Henderson, Texas Wilson is no stranger to the heat and he's going to bring it against the opposing quarterbacks this year.
Combining his high motor, his willingness to learn, and his relentless spirit, this is a combination that opposing offenses will struggle to beat on the field this season. I think Wilson has a shot at being the Defensive Rookie of the Year and winning the award.