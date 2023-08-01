Las Vegas Raiders: 3 starters who may not be on the roster in 2023 Week 1
With training camp in full swing, and the preseason on the horizon, here are three Raiders starters who could get cut.
By Nick Popio
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp is finally here which means it's time to put in the work or selfishly slack off. There are new faces and old ones battling it out in camp where there will be some big names in danger of being axed from the roster.
Although it's unlikely these three get cut, here's a list of three guys who might not make the 53-man roster cut-down date on August 29th because of the decisions of the higher-ups.
Safety Tre'von Moehrig
The third year defensive back is in a make or break year, as long as he gets the chance to do so. He's listed as a starter for now, but the Raiders added two teammates to push him. Coming out of TCU in round two, Moehrig's future looked bright.
Through two seasons, he hasn't backed up his play with the statistics though.
You have to believe that the coaching staff drafted Chris Smith II to replace him in due time. In a funny coincidence it was Georgia who lambasted TCU in the national championship game in January and now Smith is trying to beat out Moehrig in a somewhat similar fashion on the field.
Isaiah Pola-Mao is another defender that the coaches like. Smith and Pola-Mao will get to showcase themselves in preseason, assuming everything goes swimmingly. The thing to watch out for in this camp battle will be how much time each guy gets at practice and in games. Time is running out on Moehrig as a Raider.