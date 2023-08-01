Las Vegas Raiders: 3 starters who may not be on the roster in 2023 Week 1
With training camp in full swing, and the preseason on the horizon, here are three Raiders starters who could get cut.
By Nick Popio
Cornerback Nate Hobbs
Another Jon Gruden draft choice who broke on to the scene in 2021. Proving to be a steal, Hobbs declined in 2022 under Patrick Graham's defense. Now he is fighting tooth and nail for his job amongst a bunch of hungry, young workers that want to take his spotlight.
Hobbs can start on the inside or outside, which makes his versatility more useful then others. Jakorian Bennett was selected to be a starter eventually, perhaps from day one. Brandon Facyson, Duke Shelley and David Long were brought in to be reserves with the likelihood of filling in for injuries and such. Tyler Hall and Sam Webb are the apple of the coaches eyes as possible up and comers who will also be in jeopardy of getting canned.
The Raiders are in desperate need for consistent defenders, so dropping Hobbs would not be a smart thing to do unless his performance are worthy of it. They still lack a true number one option at the position. Marcus Peters is at best a number two at this point in his career, which means one of these unlikely aforementioned candidates has to step up their game or the Raiders will be searching for someone to lock down half of the field next offseason.