Las Vegas Raiders: 3 starters who may not be on the roster in 2023 Week 1
With training camp in full swing, and the preseason on the horizon, here are three Raiders starters who could get cut.
By Nick Popio
Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow
This topic has been discussed for months now and if it hasn't happened by now, then it's probably not going to happen. However, if it did, the uproar would be beyond overwhelming. Renfrow is the most valuable of the three listed here.
His concussion history is concerning though. When Renfrow is on, he's as clutch as they come, but when he's not, the Raiders offense suffers.
Adding Tre Tucker will make him look over his shoulder more often now. Keelan Cole is capable of stealing some of his snaps too, while Phillip Dorsett's speed makes him worthy of a spot somewhere in the league if the Raiders don't keep him. Cam Sims is intriguing with his build, but hasn't done anything significant up to this point in his pro days.
The receiving core as a whole ranks right up there at the top of the NFL with its current trio. That's a reason why the offense can be special in 2023, assuming all things break their way for once. As far as the staff goes, they have made their intentions very clear for all three of these playmakers. They are trying to light a fire under them and not replace them even before the regular season commences.