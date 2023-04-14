Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade scenarios for LB Devin White
The Las Vegas Raiders have a desperate need at the linebacker position, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Devin White could fix that in a hurry.
The 2023 NFL Draft is a few weeks away, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, some of the needs they had at the start of free agency are still there. One glaring need is the linebacker position, as they go into the draft with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo as the only players considered legitimate contenders to start in 2023.
However, this past week, a huge name in the position group may have become available, as it was reported that Devin White from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to be traded. White was a big part of a Bucs team that won the Super Bowl a few years back, and he is also considered a player that 'got away' from the Raiders.
White was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bucs, which is the draft that saw Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden reach at No. 4 for Clemson edge rusher Clelin Ferrell. While Ferrell was a very productive player for the Tigers, he was not considered a top-5 pick, and in fact, White was considered the No. 2 edge rusher in the class behind No. 2 overall pick, Nick Bosa.
Now, four years later, Las Vegas can right a wrong, but it could take significant trade assets to do so. We dive into three potential scenarios here.