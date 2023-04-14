Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders News

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade scenarios for LB Devin White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Las Vegas Raiders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Las Vegas Raiders / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next
Raiders Derek Carr, Devin White
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Las Vegas Raiders / Jamie Squire/GettyImages

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade scenarios for LB Devin White

We start out our three trade scenarios for Devin White with the team trading away their 2023 second round pick, selection No. 38, as well as their fourth-round pick, No. 109, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for White.

Last year, general manager David Ziegler has no issues trading away the team's first and second round selections for Davante Adams, so I would not expect him to shy away from making big moves again this offseason. In White, he would be giving Patrick Graham another young cornerstone player he can build his defense around alongside star edge rusher, Maxx Crosby.

When experts go and re-draft the 2019 NFL Draft, White and Crosby are usually in the top-10, with some having them as top-5 picks as well. This would be a dominant combination, as not only is White a very capable linebacker, but he is an elite edge rusher, giving Crosby some help in that department as well.

facebooktwitterreddit