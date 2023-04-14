Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade scenarios for LB Devin White
We start out our three trade scenarios for Devin White with the team trading away their 2023 second round pick, selection No. 38, as well as their fourth-round pick, No. 109, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for White.
Last year, general manager David Ziegler has no issues trading away the team's first and second round selections for Davante Adams, so I would not expect him to shy away from making big moves again this offseason. In White, he would be giving Patrick Graham another young cornerstone player he can build his defense around alongside star edge rusher, Maxx Crosby.
When experts go and re-draft the 2019 NFL Draft, White and Crosby are usually in the top-10, with some having them as top-5 picks as well. This would be a dominant combination, as not only is White a very capable linebacker, but he is an elite edge rusher, giving Crosby some help in that department as well.