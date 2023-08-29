Las Vegas Raiders: 4 players who could be surprises on 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders will cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here are four players who could be surprises when all is said and done.
By Brad Weiss
On Tuesday, August 29, the Las Vegas Raiders, along with the rest of the NFL, will have to get their rosters down to the mandatory 53-man roster mark. Of course, that does not mean those 53 will be on the team in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, as guys could be picked up that were released by other franchises, but it should give the majority of who will open up the season against the Denver Broncos.
Here, we look at four current Raiders players on the roster who could be surprising additions to the 53-man when all is said and done.
Dalton Wagner
The Raiders brought back Jermaine Eluemunor on a one-year deal this offseason after the veteran offensive tackle played extremely well for the team in 2022. With Eluemunor's return, the Raiders had their entire starting offensive line from a year ago come back for another go-around, and you can take that however you want to.
This summer, Eluemunor has been pushed by two players, second-year draft pick Thayer Munford Jr., and undrafted rookie, Dalton Wagner. In the end, based on their play, it would not be surprising if both Munford, and Wagner made the roster, with Wagner being a bit of a surprise as an UDFA.