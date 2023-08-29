Las Vegas Raiders: 4 players who could be surprises on 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders will cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here are four players who could be surprises when all is said and done.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders: 4 players who could be surprises on 53-man roster
Cole Fotheringham
The Raiders decided to make wholesale changes at the tight end position this offseason, and we will see how that plays out for them in 2023. The Silver and Black traded away Darren Waller for a draft pick, one that ended up being wide receiver Tre Tucker, and Foster Moreau was given his walking papers, and he signed on with Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints.
Last season, due to injuries by Waller and Moreau, the Raiders got to see a lot of Jesper Horsted, and he went into camp as a favorite to earn a roster spot. With Austin Hooper arriving as a free agent, and Michael Mayer being a second-round pick, the TE3 spot was up for grabs, and it may have been won by Cole Fosteringham.
Fosteringham has shown this summer that he has the size and ability to be a legitimate option at tight end at the NFL level. In the end, I believe Fosteringham has beaten out Horsted, and should be the third tight end for the Raiders Week 1 against Denver.