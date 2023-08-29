Las Vegas Raiders: 4 players who could be surprises on 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders will cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here are four players who could be surprises when all is said and done.
By Brad Weiss
Drake Thomas
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the offseason with a real issue at the linebacker position, as the team did not do much in terms of free agency. Yes, they added Robert Spillane, and he should be a solid player in the Silver and Black, but outside of him, the additions mostly came in the draft, and with undrafted rookie free agents.
One of those rookie free agents really shined this summer, and that was former NC State star, Drake Thomas. Thomas led the Raiders in tackles in two of their three games this summer, and he looks the part of an NFL linebacker, having the ability to play sideline to sideline.
After watching this linebacker group all summer long, they just may be better than advertised this season. Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Luke Masterson are the likely starters, but you have to like what you saw from both Thomas, and rookie Amari Burney in game action during the preseason.