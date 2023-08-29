Las Vegas Raiders: 4 players who could be surprises on 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders will cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here are four players who could be surprises when all is said and done.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders: 4 players who could be surprises on 53-man roster
Tyler Hall
The Raiders brought in a bunch of veterans at the cornerback position this offseason, including Marcus Peters, who should be the proven leader at the position group. The Raiders also added a talented rookie in Jakorian Bennett, who looks like he could be a real steal on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. were the big free agent additions before the Raiders signed Peters, and both should make the 53-man roster. Las Vegas also brought back Brandon Facyson to the fold, and when you consider that Nate Hobbs was a star slot cornerback as a rookie in 2021, the cornerback room is packed with talent.
However, one player who could make his way onto the 53-man roster is Tyler Hall, who has played both cornerback and safety this summer. The Raiders have struggled in the defensive backfield for years now, and while Hall would be a surprising addition, he could help the team at both safety and cornerback.