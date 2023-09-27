Las Vegas Raiders: 4 reasons why Aidan O'Connell Should Start
Las Vegas Raiders fans are more united than ever in their support for young quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Here are 4 reasons why he needs to start this weekend.
1. Aidan O’Connell was outstanding in preseason
While preseason performance isn't always indicative of future success, O'Connell looked incredible during the preseason. He was, in fact, the highest-rated rookie quarterback in those games, outperforming three quarterbacks taken in the top 10.
In the three games he played, O'Connell appeared comfortable and poised in Josh McDaniels' system, displaying a balanced approach to decision-making. In contrast, Jimmy Garoppolo struggled with decision-making and threw six interceptions in three games many of which were horrific decisions for a veteran QB. If we are going to see a QB make poor decisions it might as well come with the added benefit of a youngster learning from his mistakes.
O'Connell finished the Raiders' preseason with three touchdown passes, 482 passing yards, and a QB rating of 108.4. Given his performance, the Raiders' decision to draft him in the fourth round speaks to their confidence in him.