Las Vegas Raiders: 4 reasons why Aidan O'Connell Should Start

Las Vegas Raiders fans are more united than ever in their support for young quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Here are 4 reasons why he needs to start this weekend.

By Khaled Abdallah

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys / Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages
1. Aidan O’Connell was outstanding in preseason

While preseason performance isn't always indicative of future success, O'Connell looked incredible during the preseason. He was, in fact, the highest-rated rookie quarterback in those games, outperforming three quarterbacks taken in the top 10.

In the three games he played, O'Connell appeared comfortable and poised in Josh McDaniels' system, displaying a balanced approach to decision-making. In contrast, Jimmy Garoppolo struggled with decision-making and threw six interceptions in three games many of which were horrific decisions for a veteran QB. If we are going to see a QB make poor decisions it might as well come with the added benefit of a youngster learning from his mistakes.

O'Connell finished the Raiders' preseason with three touchdown passes, 482 passing yards, and a QB rating of 108.4. Given his performance, the Raiders' decision to draft him in the fourth round speaks to their confidence in him.

