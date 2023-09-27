Las Vegas Raiders: 4 reasons why Aidan O'Connell Should Start
Las Vegas Raiders fans are more united than ever in their support for young quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Here are 4 reasons why he needs to start this weekend.
3. O'Connell is mature and won't be phased by the moment
Some may worry that O'Connell isn't ready for the moment as a rookie. However, there are factors in his favor. He's an older rookie at 25 years old having spent 6 years at Purdue and did not become a starter until his 5th year with the Boilermakers. Once he took over the job he became a star and was one of the better quarterbacks in the country.
He's known for his accuracy, with one season at Purdue finishing with a 72% completion rate, and has the arm strength to make all the throws. His age and experience should help him overcome any first NFL start jitters. Furthermore, Sofi Stadium is almost like a home game for the Raiders, with Raider Nation turning out in force in Southern California since the days of the LA Coliseum.
The Chargers' stadium doesn't intimidate opposing teams, and their defense has been generous to opposing offenses this year as well, having given up more than 20 points in all 3 games. O'Connell has performed well in hostile college environments like Ohio State and Penn State, so making a visit to Los Angeles in front of mostly Raiders fans less daunting.