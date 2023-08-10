Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers: 3 major questions heading into 2023 Preseason Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of 2023 preseason action, and here are some questions heading into the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 preseason schedule for the Las Vegas Raiders will kick off this Sunday, as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Allegiant Stadium. Before then, the Raiders and 49ers will have a few joint practices, where the regular starters are likely to get much more work then they will on Sunday
Still, there is a lot to dive into when it comes to this matchup, and here, we look at three burning questions entering Week 1 of the preseason slate.
Raiders vs 49ers: 3 major questions heading into 2023 Preseason Week 1
3. Is the defense as deep Raiders fans hope?
The Raiders franchise did a nice job bolstering the defense this offseason, as they added quality players on all three levels. The secondary has a ton of depth and talent for the first time in years, and the hope is that all of the bodies the team brought in at defensive tackle can take some of the pressure off of Maxx Crosby and company coming off the edge.
On Sunday, we will get to see just how good, and how deep the Raiders defense is, as there are a ton of players on that side of the ball fighting for not only starting jobs, but even spots on the 53-man roster. They will be playing against a 49ers team lacking most of their star power, so hopefully, they can have a good showing.