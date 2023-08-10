Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers: 3 major questions heading into 2023 Preseason Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of 2023 preseason action, and here are some questions heading into the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
2. Which rookie UDFAs will continue to rise?
During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders added nine players, including No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson. While Wilson will not play on Sunday, as he has yet to come off the injured list, we will see some of the top draft picks from the class, including fourth-round cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who has taken training camp by storm.
When looking at the 2023 rookie class for the Raiders, you have to go beyond the players they drafted in April, and also focus on those UDFAs that they signed after the NFL Draft finished up. There are some UDFAs who are off to a fast start in camp, and have the fan base hoping they make the 53-man roster this summer, so all eyes will be on them on Sunday.
McClendon Curtis and Dalton Wagner are two offensive linemen to keep an eye on, as they could rocket up the depth chart at guard and tackle, respectively, while Adam Plant looks to make an impact coming off the edge on the other side of the ball. There are opportunities up and down this roster to make the 53-man coming out of camp, and this will be the UDFAs first time in the spotlight.