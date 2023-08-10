Las Vegas Raiders vs 49ers: 3 major questions heading into 2023 Preseason Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of 2023 preseason action, and here are some questions heading into the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
1. Which veteran WR will separate themselves from the group?
That brings us to the offensive side of the ball, as the Las Vegas Raiders continued to stack talent at the wide receiver position this offseason. After bringing in Davante Adams a year ago in a huge deal, the Raiders front office went out and added some veterans to the group via free agency, including Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Lacy, and Cam Sims.
The Raiders also decided to bring back Keelan Cole on a new deal, and after selecting Tre Tucker in the 2023 NFL Draft, the position group is loaded with options. We know that Meyers is going to be the No. 2 wideout on the outside this season, and he may not see many reps this Sunday as the team tries to look more at some of the other veterans.
The real question is how many wideouts will the Raiders bring to Denver in Week 1, as Adams, Meyers, and Hunter Renfrow are locks to make the team, and so is Tucker as a third-round pick. That leaves Carter, Sims, Dorsett, Lacy as well as Kristian Wilkerson and DJ Turner trying to crack the 53-man roster, making this an incredible position battle this summer.