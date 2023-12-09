Las Vegas Raiders: 5 under-the-radar players who need a big game in Week 14
If the Las Vegas Raiders are to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, these five under-the-radar players must step up in a big way.
By Brad Weiss
1. Tre Tucker
Adams is one of the best wideouts in the game, and that is apparent every week he steps onto the field, but he is not the only weapon the Raiders have in the passing game. Free agent signing Jakobi Meyers is as solid as they come in a No. 2 wideout, and guys like Hunter Renfrow and Michael Mayer have been making contributions as well.
Looking at this game, I would expect to see a bit more of Tre Tucker, someone who is developing a good rapport with quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Minnesota is going to try and take away the big-name playmakers for Las Vegas, so maybe Tucker gets loose for a long reception, or even a jet sweep that swings the advantage towards the Raiders.
2. DeAndre Carter
The Raiders and Vikings have both struggled on the offensive side of the ball in recent weeks, which could put the return game into play on Sunday. Las Vegas has a dynamic return man in DeAndre Carter, but we have yet to see him really impact a game through the first 12 contests of the 2023 NFL season.
This is a game where a good run by Carter could swing the field possession battle in a big way, and if he gets the opportunity, he has to take advantage. Also, Carter could be used in the passing game at some point on Sunday, so the hope is that he can make an impact in either department against the Vikings.