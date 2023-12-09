Las Vegas Raiders: 5 under-the-radar players who need a big game in Week 14
If the Las Vegas Raiders are to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, these five under-the-radar players must step up in a big way.
By Brad Weiss
5. Amik Robertson
Staying with the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders secondary will be tested in a big way this weekend against the Vikings. Sure, Joshua Dobbs has looked terrible in recent weeks, but the Vikings have no shortage of talent on the outside, including one elite player they are getting back in time for this matchup.
For the first time since early October, the Vikings will have star wideout Justin Jefferson back in the lineup, and he joins a talented group in KJ Osborn, TJ Hockenson, and Jordan Addison. If Dobbs gets it going on Sunday, the Raiders secondary will be in big trouble, but I believe guys will step up, including Amik Robertson.
It has been a wild ride for Robertson, as he was considered the best cornerback on the Raiders in 2022, and then some felt he would not even make the 53-man roster out of camp. Robertson certainly made the team, and has followed up his 2022 campaign with another solid 2023 season, making him someone who could be a part of the long-term plan in Las Vegas.
Minnesota is going to try and attack this Raiders secondary on Sunday, and hopefully, Robertson will be waiting with open arms to haul in his third interception of the 2023 season.