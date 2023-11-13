Las Vegas Raiders move to .500 with narrow victory over the New York Jets
Looking for another win to make it two in a row, the Raiders would have to do it in a primetime match up with the Jets, and they took care of business.
By Jason Willis
It was not pretty, but on Sunday night against an elite defensive unit, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to take care of business to move their record to .500 on the season. This has been one heck of a roller coaster ride for the Silver and Black in 2023, but with two crucial AFC games ahead of them, they have put themselves back in the playoff conversation.
The Raiders went into this game off a dominating victory over the New York Giants, a game that saw the offense go for more than 20 points for the first time this season. Behind rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the Raiders were able to do whatever they wanted against the New York Giants, besting the NFC East team in all facets of the game.
Going into this matchup with the Jets, the Raiders were considered a slight home underdog, and as expected, it was a dogfight throughout. The offense struggled against a very good Jets defense, and the Raiders defense, did everything they could to keep them in the game long enough to come away with the 16-12 victory in front of the home fans.
Here, we dive into all the action from Sunday night.