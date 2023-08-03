Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders are starting to ramp up training camp, and soon, it will come time for preseason game No. 1. With the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers slated to take place on August 13, there are less than two weeks remaining until the Silver and Black take the field for the first time in seven months.
For the Raiders, the 2023 roster figures to look much different than the group that managed to win only six games last season. General Manager Dave Ziegler has gone out and tried to rebuild the defense, changed quarterbacks, and let go of a few of his key offensive weapons from a year ago, as he tries to reshape the franchise.
Head coach Josh McDaniels will also be a happier man this season, as his marriage to Derek Carr as his quarterback went sour early in 2022. McDaniels has a guy he can trust, Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm this season, and a host of former New England Patriots will put on the Silver and Black this season as well.
Overall, the roster is more talented than it was a year before, and definitely deeper, so getting to the 53-man roster ahead of their Week 1 matchup against Denver is going to be tough business. Here, we try and project what that roster could look like.