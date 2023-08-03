Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Quarterbacks (3): Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell
No big shakeup here, as the Raiders are likely to go into the regular season with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter, Brian Hoyer as the No. 2, and the rookie, Aidan O'Connell learning the pro game as the No. 3. With the addition of Chase Garbers this week, Jimmy G is likely not going to play in the preseason, but get his work when the team has workouts against the Rams and 49ers.
O'Connell has been impressive this summer, and got first-team reps on Wednesday when Jimmy G left practice due to his 'pitch count.' O'Connell will learn a ton of Garoppolo and Hoyer in Year 1.
Raiders Running Backs (4): Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, Jakob Johnson
In a perfect world, the Raiders, who reportedly are open to getting negotiations going again with Josh Jacobs, will have No. 8 toting the rock in Week 1. Jacobs is by far the best running back the Raiders have, though Zamir White has been earning the respect of his teammates all summer long.
I am going to go out on a limb and say Brandon Bolden gets cut this summer, clearing the way for the Raiders to roll with four running backs, which includes fullback Jakob Johnson.