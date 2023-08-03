Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Tre Tucker, Phillip Dorsett
One of the deeper position groups on this roster is the wide receiver group, as the Raiders once again made moves this offseason to bolster the unit. Davante Adams will be joined this season by a host of talented wideouts, including what should be a healthy Hunter Renfrow, as well as Jakobi Meyers, who led the New England Patriots in receiving yards the last three seasons.
Tre Tucker was a solid find at No. 100 overall in the NFL Draft, and he has been impressive during training camp. With a wealth of veterans brought in to make the roster, Phillip Dorsett and DeAndre Carter appear to be two that have the best shot to make the roster.
Raiders Tight Ends (3): Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted
The Raiders cut OJ Howard this past week, signing Jacob Hollister to take his place on the roster. However, when all is said and done, I like rookie tight end Michael Mayer to leave training camp and the preseason as the starter at the position, with Austin Hooper providing veteran leadership as his backup.
The No. 3 tight end is up in the air, as Hollister is going to challenge for that spot, but in the end, I like Jesper Horsted to be the TE3 in Denver.