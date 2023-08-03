Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Jermaine Eluemunor, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Alex Bars, Netane Muti, Greg Van Roten, Thayer Munford Jr., Justin Herron
The Las Vegas Raiders return their entire starting offensive line from a year ago, and they should be a stronger unit than they were in 2022. Jermaine Eluemunor burst onto the scene as the right tackle, and got a new contract this offseason, while Kolton Miller returns as one of the best young left tackles in the game.
In the interior, Andre James returns as the center, and you have to think Dylan Parham is shaping up to be a cornerstone player for this offensive line at guard. Alex Bars started most of the Raiders games last season, but he will be in a battle for the starting job in 2023, as there are a host of veterans looking to take that position.
In terms of depth, Netane Muti is going to fight for the starting offensive guard job, as is Greg Van Roten, a punishing veteran who has been impressive so far. Thayer Munford Jr. should improve in Year 2 after being a seventh-round pick of the Raiders last season, and I like Justin Herron to squeak past Brandon Parker for the fourth offensive tackle spot on the depth chart.
Overall, there is more talent along the offensive line than there has been in years.