Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Defensive Tackles (6): Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, Byron Young, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler, John Jenkins
Since taking over as general manager, Dave Ziegler has done his best to try and bolster the defensive line, especially in the interior. He has brought in numerous free agents, spent multiple draft picks on the position, and hopefully, this is the year the Raiders get more pressure on the inside.
Byron Young was one of the team's third-round picks this year, and if he can get healthy, he will certainly start the season on the 53-man roster. Second-year players Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler will get a long look in camp, and the expectation is that Ziegler will bring them back for another season.
Then there are the veterans, as Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery will return after playing big roles for the team last season. John Jenkins was added in free agency, and he has a ton of NFL experience, so overall, there should be a nice blend of youth and veteran leadership at the position group this season.
The big question is whether this group can take some of the pressure off of the elite guys coming off the edge.