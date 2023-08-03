Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Defensive Ends (4): Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Tyree Wilson, Jordan Willis (4)
The edge rusher group for the Raiders could be a special one this season, especially if Tyree Wilson can get healthy. The Raiders used the No. 7 overall pick on Wilson this past April, passing up on defenisve tackle Jalen Carter, who many felt was the best overall defensive tackle in the class.
Wilson is starting camp on the injured list, but the Raiders knew that was likely to be the case when they drafted him. He is a great spot to open his NFL career due to the fact he plays alongside Maxx Crosby, one of the best edge rushers in the game, and the absolute face of the team after Derek Carr's release.
Chandler Jones was a big pickup for the team last offseason, but played so poorly that you did not even know he was on the field most weeks. He looks slimmer this summer, and with Jordan Willis joining the team in free agency, these could be the four edge rushers that make the 53-man out of camp.
Keep an eye on Malcolm Koonce this summer, though, as he should get every opportunity to turn his career around.