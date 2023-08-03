Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Linebackers (5): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney, Darius Harris
The linebacker position is one that you will have to keep an eye on all summer long, as the team continues to look at new faces to add to the group. This past week, the Raiders signed Darrius Harris, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season to a contract, and he is expected to make the team out of camp.
Robert Spillane was the key free agent get at the position group this offseason, and both he, and Divine Deablo have looked great so far this summer. Deablo has high expectations on him this season, as he will wear the green dot for Patrick Graham, and he showed last season he can be a tackling machine when healthy.
Luke Masterson came on as an undrafted rookie last season, and played well, so you have to think Josh McDaniels is going to give him a long look this summer. Amari Burney was the team's sixth-round pick out of the University of Florida, and he has a golden opportunity in front of him to have a real impact as a rookie.
Las Vegas brought in Jaylon Smith on Wednesday for a visit, so this is a position group that could look different in a week or so.