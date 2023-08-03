Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Cornerbacks (6): Jakorian Bennett, Marcus Peters, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson
For the first time in a long time, you can actually start to get excited about the Raiders cornerback room. Jakorian Bennett was an outstanding draft selection on Day 3, and based on his coverage ability, size, and speed, he is expected to challenge all summer long for a starting role on this defense.
Recently, the Raiders added Marcus Peters to the mix, a former All-Pro cornerback who will come in and assume the role of CB1 on this defense. Veterans like Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. will provide depth, and possibly earn a starting role as well, giving the Raiders some experienced talent at the position group.
Then there are Nate Hobbs and Amik Robertson, two younger cornerbacks who have experience playing the slot at the NFL level. Robertson was the Raiders best cornerback last season, but Hobbs had an outstanding rookies season back in 2021, so I expect both players to make the roster this summer and fight for playing time.