Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after first 2023 preseason game
After dominating the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, we update our Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection.
By Brad Weiss
Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett
On Sunday, Aidan O'Connell had to navigate the Raiders passing attack without the likes of the top wide receivers on the roster. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, and DeAndre Carter all had the day off, though we did see some flashes from Tre Tucker and what he could bring to this offense as a weapon.
Phillip Dorsett figures to make the 53-man roster over the rest of the veterans brought in this offseason, though he was in the starting lineup on Sunday. Overall, this has an opportunity to be one of the deeper and more talented groups in the entire NFL.
Tight End (3): Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Cole Fotheringham
Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer did not play against San Francisco, which opened to the door for Cole Fotheringham to have one of the more shocking performances of the weekend for the Silver and Black. Fotheringham was all over the field, and based on his size, speed, and catch radius, he could sneak onto the 53-man roster this summer.
Hooper and Mayer are locks to make the roster, but as of now, I believe Fotheringham has the leg-up on both Jesper Horsted and Jacob Hollister. This could change, but he looked every bit the part of an NFL tight end on Sunday.