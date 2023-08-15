Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after first 2023 preseason game
After dominating the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, we update our Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 53-man roster projection after first 2023 preseason game
Offensive Line (9): Kolten Miller, Alex Bars, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Greg Van Roten, Netane Muti, Dalton Wagner
Many of the Raiders potential starting offensive linemen did not play on Sunday, although we did get a heavy dose of Dylan Parham for no reason. In fact, Parham was kept in the game way longer than anybody could have hoped for, and the hope is that he will bounce back from what looked like a concussion in the preseason tilt.
One guy who stood out on Sunday was undrafted rookie free agent Dalton Wagner, who could be inching his way to earning a roster spot. Fellow UDFA McClendon Curtis also played well, but as of now, he is behind a host of veterans to crack the roster at one of the offensive guard spots.