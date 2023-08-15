Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after first 2023 preseason game
After dominating the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, we update our Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 53-man roster projection after first 2023 preseason game
Defensive Tackles (5): Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins, Byron Young, Neil Farrell Jr.
This is where it starts getting tricky, as the Raiders got great play from their defensive line on Sunday. With Jerry Tillery and Bilal Nichols sitting out, two things are apparent, and that is the rest of the depth chart is going to get ample opportunities this preseason, and the two veterans are likely going to make the 53-man roster.
Rookie Byron Young looked very good in limited action on Sunday, and cutting veteran John Jenkins seems like a longshot right now. Adam Butler and Matthew Butler are two guys I like to press for a roster spot, thought it could be Neil Farrell Jr. that locks down the fifth spot at defensive tackle.
Watch also for Nesta Jade Silvera, a seventh-round pick who has more than enough talent to make the 53-man as well.
Defensive Ends (5): Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Tyree Wilson, Jordan Willis, Malcolm Koonce
Maxx Crosby leads what should be a talented group at defensive end this season, especially if the Raiders can get a healthy Tyree Wilson into the fold for Week 1. Chandler Jones is expecting a bounce-back season in 2023, and I like the way Jordan Willis played coming off the edge against San Francisco on Sunday.
Malcolm Koonce is a name to keep an eye on this summer, as the former third-round pick is fighting for his roster spot going into Year 3. Koonce has incredible athletic ability, and I believe will have an inside edge to make the roster being he can play linebacker as well.