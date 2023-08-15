Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after first 2023 preseason game
After dominating the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, we update our Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection.
By Brad Weiss
Linebackers (4): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney
It is still early in the summer, but right now, I only see four players at the linebacker position who could help this team come Week 1 against Denver. Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo did not suit up on Sunday, but they are locks to make the team, while rookie Amari Burney and second-year man Luke Masterson played well against the 49ers.
Burney was one of the more surprising players on the field Sunday, as he was able to get to the quarterback for a sack, and nearly had an interception. Masterson is a tackling machine, and I expect him to have a big role on this defense.
Cornerbacks (6): Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Marcus Peters, Brandon Facyson, David Long Jr., Tyler Hall
Cornerback is another position group that is going to come down to the wire in terms of who makes the roster coming out of the preseason. Marcus Peters, Jakorian Bennett, and Nate Hobbs should be the starting three, but behind them, it is anybody's guess as to who will join the team in Denver in Week 1.
Brandon Facyson, David Long Jr., and Tyler Hall are my current three favorites to make the roster, though Sam Webb had a nice interception on Sunday, and Amik Robertson was the best CB on this roster last season. Duke Shelley was brought in to be a potential starter in 2023, but he missed a key interception against San Francisco, and could be headed in the wrong direction on the depth chart.