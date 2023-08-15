Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after first 2023 preseason game
After dominating the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, we update our Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection.
By Brad Weiss
Safeties (5): Marcus Epps, Trevon Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Christopher Smith II, Roderic Teamer
In our 53-man roster this time around, we like the Raiders to keep five safeties when all is said and done this summer. Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrig are locks to make the 53-man roster if they stay healthy, and Christopher Smith II looked very good in his first NFL action on Sunday.
Isaiah Pola-Mao is a guy who is having an excellent summer, and has an inside track to make the roster heading out of camp. The final guy is Roderic Teamer, who was outstanding on special teams Sunday, while also having a solid game on defense, so look for him to creep onto the 53-man for the third summer in a row.
Special Teams (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
No big surprise here, as Daniel Carlson was automatic on Sunday, even blasting a 53-yard field goal along the way. Carlson was perfect in both field goals and extra points, while punter AJ Cole averaged nearly 50 yards per punt against the 49ers.
No issues from Jacob Bobenmoyer either, as this has the potential to be one of the better specialist groups in the NFL in 2023. Carlson and Cole have All-Pro potential, and as long as Bobenmoyer can get the job done, the Raiders should have no issues when it comes to the kicking and punting game this season.