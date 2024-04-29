Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the 2024 NFL Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we take a look at the current roster, and try to pick a 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft was a strong one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they not only filled some positions of need, but also brought in some elite talent. Utilizing a best player available method in the first two rounds, Las Vegas brought in the No. 1 tight end and interior offensive lineman in the draft class, which will go a long way in making sure this team is solid for the long run.
Using the current state of the team, we dive into what the 53-man roster could look like in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the 2024 NFL Draft
Quarterback (3): Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew II, Anthony Brown Jr.
With the Raiders passing on a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, it will be Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II battling it out for the starting job in 2024. Both players have won at the NFL level, but O'Connell will likely have the nod early on, as he gained the trust of Antonio Pierce down the stretch of the NFL season.
Minshew as a Pro Bowl player last year for the Colts, and played very well in relief of an injured Anthony Richardson. If O'Connell struggles, or goes down with an injury, the Raiders would have a very capable backup in Minshew.
Running Back (4): Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube
Losing Josh Jacobs in free agency was a tough blow for the Raiders, but they should have a very productive group at the position in 2024. Zamir White looked very good down the stretch for the Raiders in 2023, and Alexander Mattison was a great pickup for the team in free agency.
Ameer Abdullah will be back in 2024 after signing a new deal this offseason, and getting Dylan Laube in the sixth round was a solid get for Tom Telesco. White will be the feature back, but this group as a whole should enable the Raiders to flourish in the run game.