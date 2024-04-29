Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the 2024 NFL Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we take a look at the current roster, and try to pick a 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
Wide Receiver (5): Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Kristian Wilkerson, DJ Turner
The Raiders still have some work to do in terms of the wide receiver position, as the talent falls off some after Tre Tucker. Even with Tucker as the presumed starting slot corner, the second year player needs to take a big leap forward if this position group is to thrive in 2024.
Davante Adams is still one of the best wideouts in the league, and Jakobi Meyers was an excellent pickup in free agency last year for the Raiders. DJ Turner should make the roster and be a special teams help, while Kristian Wilkerson would make the roster if the 53-man group had to be put in tomorrow based on the current roster.
Tight End (3): Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant
The tight end group got huge upgrade during the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Raiders selected Georgia star Brock Bowers in the first round. Seen by many as not only a top-10 pick, but also as the best tight end in the draft class, Bowers is going to be an excellent option opposite Michael Mayer at the position group.
Harrison Bryant was brought in to provide depth at the position, and he is a seasoned veteran who is a red zone threat and capable blocker. Overall, this could end up being one of the best trios in the league this season.