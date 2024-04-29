Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the 2024 NFL Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we take a look at the current roster, and try to pick a 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Cody Whitehair, Dylan Parham, Andre James, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith, Thayer Munford Jr., Delmar Glaze, Dalton Wagner
Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco have talked about building the Raiders roster around their two lines, and the Raiders offensive line could be a good one in 2024. Kolton Miller is one of the premier left tackles in the NFL, and the biggest question mark for this group will be who starts opposite him at right tackle this season.
In the interior, the Raiders should be excellent, as Andre James is a solid center, while Dylan Parham is a budding star at offensive guard. Jackson Powers-Johnson was a huge get for the Raiders at offensive guard, and he should be able to slide right into a starting job as a rookie in 2024.
Defensive Line (10): Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Janarius Robinson, David Agoha, Christian Wilkins, Tyree Wilson, Adam Butler, John Jenkins, Byron Young, Matthew Butler
When it comes to the defensive line, the Raiders could have the best overall unit in the entire NFL. There is no doubt that Maxx Crosby is one of the best in the game on the defensive side of the ball, and we saw Malcolm Koonce arrive as a real pass rusher coming off the other side.
The arrival of Christian Wilkins is going to do wonders for the defensive tackle spot, and will take a lot of the pressure off of Crosby and Koonce coming off the edge. 2023 first round pick Tyree Wilson is likely to stay inside next season, and the talent at both defensive end and tackle should be great competitions to watch for roster spots this summer.