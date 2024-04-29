Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the 2024 NFL Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we take a look at the current roster, and try to pick a 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
Linebacker (5): Robert Spillane, Tommy Eichenberg, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney
Last season, the combination of Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane proved to be an excellent duo, revamping the Raiders linebacker room. Luke Masterson had some good moments as well, and he is likely to be back with the Raiders in 2024, earning a roster spot.
Tommy Eichenberg was a great pickup in the draft, and he brings that 'dog' mentality that Antonio Pierce loves from the position group. One player to keep an eye on is Amari Burney, and how much he can improve coming off his rookie season.
Cornerback (6): Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, Decamerion Richardson, Brandon Facyson, Jakorian Bennett, MJ Devonshire
Las Vegas went into the 2024 NFL Draft with a serious need at the cornerback position, so it made sense that they would use two of their picks on that group. The first pick came in the fourth round with Decamerion Richardson, who led all SEC cornerbacks in tackles the last two seasons, before the Raiders added MJ Devonshire in the seventh.
Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs will return to the starting lineup next season, but the Raiders are in desperate need of a third starter. Jakorian Bennett will get a long look, as will the rookies, while veteran Brandon Facyson could be in a situation where he leaps the younger players at the position group.