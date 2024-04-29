Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the 2024 NFL Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we take a look at the current roster, and try to pick a 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
Safety (5): Marcus Epps, Trevon Moehrig, Trey Taylor, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chris Smith
The safety position is in better shape than it has been in quite some time, especially after the arrival of Trey Taylor in the NFL Draft. Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrig will go into the season as the starting tandem, and they played very well alongside of each other this past season.
Epps really helped Moehrig in his development, and you have to think that both Isaiah Pola-Mao and Chris Smith will be back in 2024. Overall, the Raiders secondary has a chance to be a strong point for the first time in a long time.
Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobemoyer
When it comes to the specialists, the Raiders have an elite duo at kicker and punter with Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole. Both are considered one of the best in the game at their position group, and in Cole, he could be the unquestioned best punter in the game.
Jacob Bobemoyer will return as the long snapper after taking over for Trent Sieg in 2023, and he developed into a solid player at the position last year. The Raiders trio at the specialist group should be one of the best in the game again in 2024, giving the Silver and Black an advantage in those very important roles.