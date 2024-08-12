Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the first 2024 preseason game
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2024 preseason slate on the road this past Saturday, losing 24-23 to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the loss on the scoreboard, there was a lot to like about the Silver and Black against the Vikings, including the play of both men vying for the starting quarterback job.
Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell will have one more dress rehearsal before head coach Antonio Pierce names the starter for the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Pierce wants to work on his regular season gameplan later this month, which is hard to do without a starting quarterback in place.
We dove into the possible roster for the season opener before training camp, and here is a look at a new projected 53-man Las Vegas Raiders roster for the 2024 Silver and Black after the first preseason game.
Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of the preseason
Quarterbacks (3): Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, Anthony Brown Jr.
We will know in a few days whether or not it will be Minshew or O'Connell under center for the 2024 Raiders in Week 1 against the Chargers. O'Connell played well in the preseason opener, but Minshew showed that he could make plays with his feet, which is something that could end up earning him the job.
Overall, the Raiders offense could be very strong this season, but they will have to get solid play from whoever the starter is going into Week 1. Both men bring a different skill set to the position, and it will really come down to which can run Luke Getsy's offense better.