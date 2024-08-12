Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the first 2024 preseason game
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of the preseason
Running Backs (4): Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube, Alexander Mattison
The Raiders running back room will be without Josh Jacobs this season, but Zamir White appears poised to take over and shoulder the load in 2024. He looked good in his first action of the preseason on Saturday, finding the end zone from two yards out to give the Raiders a 17-7 lead in the first half.
Dylan Laube is going to get some work in the return game, and both Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison are both veteran guys who can help the Raiders in the run and passing attack. The loss of Jacobs is a big one, but hopefully, this group of four running backs can make up for the loss of production.
Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Jaylen Guyton, Keelan Doss, DJ Turner
Davante Adams is coming back to the Raiders after the birth of his son, and should be ready to go in time for the season opener. He and Jakobi Meyers will be the top pass catchers from this group, but there is depth in guys like Jaylen Guyton, DJ Turner, and Tre Tucker.
Tucker looked like a legitimate option in the passing attack on Saturday, and has that gamebreaking ability that can take the lid off a defense. This may not be a popular take, but Keelan Doss is someone that I could see battling for a roster spot when all is said and done.
Offensive Line (9): Jackson Powers-Johnson, Kolton Miller, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford Jr., DJ Glaze, Cody Whitehear, Andrus Peat, Jordan Meredith
Here is where things get interesting, as the hope is that both Jackson Powers-Johnson and Kolton Miller will be healthy and ready to go for the Chargers game. They are 40 percent of the starting offensive line, and will need to return healthy enough to get ready for Week 1.
There is some solid depth here, as Cody Whitehair has a relationship with Luke Getsy, and Andrus Peat should get some reps with Miller out. Overall, the big battle will be between DJ Glaze and Thayer Munford Jr. for the starting right tackle spot, but all that should start to clear itself up over the next few weeks.