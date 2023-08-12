Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection heading into the 2023 preseason opener
With preseason game No. 1 coming up on Sunday, we take a look at the latest 53-man roster projection for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Tre Tucker, Phillip Dorsett
One position group that should be deep and possibly one of the best in the NFL this season is the Raiders running back room. Led by Davante Adams, who was shook up during joint practices against the San Francisco 49ers this past week, the Raiders boast a trio of starters that should dominate opposing defenses.
Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow will join Adams in the starting lineup, with veterans like DeAndre Carter and Phillip Dorsett rounding out the depth chart. In addition, rookie Tre Tucker has been a head-turner during his first summer with the Raiders, and should carve out a role in Josh McDaniels's offense in Year 1.
Tight Ends (3): Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted
It is starting to get concerning that we have not seen Michael Mayer practice in quite some time, but in the end, he should be ready for the regular season. I like Mayer to be the TE1 for the Raiders as a rookie, but Austin Hooper is a player who has looked very good this summer, and is an excellent option at the position as well.
The guys behind those two should see a battle between Jesper Horsted and Jacob Hollister. However, Cole Fortheringham is a guy to keep an eye on as well, as the team looks to move on from Darren Waller and Foster Moreau this season.