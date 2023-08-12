Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection heading into the 2023 preseason opener
With preseason game No. 1 coming up on Sunday, we take a look at the latest 53-man roster projection for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 53-man roster projection heading into 2023 preseason opener
Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Alex Bars, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Greg Van Roten, Netane Muti, Justin Herron
The starting offensive line from last year will all return, though Alex Bars could be in jeopardy of losing his starting job this summer. Kolton Miller is one of the best young left tackles in the game, and you have to like what Dylan Parham did at offensive guard during his rookie season in 2022.
Andre James will return at center, and if Jermaine Eluemunor can stave off Thayer Munford Jr., he should start at right tackle once again. Greg Van Roten, Netane Muti, and Justin Herron will all have good chances to provide depth on the 53-man roster if they can beat out the rest of the group behind them.
Defensive Tackles (5): Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, Byron Young, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler
The defensive tackle position was bolstered this offseason with talent, but in the end, Byron Young could be the only new face who makes this roster at the position. Young was the No. 70 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and now that he is healthy, he should have no problem making the roster.
Jerry Tillery was brought back in free agency this summer, Bilal Nichols is going to be a starter, and second-year players Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler have an inside track to make the team. However, Nesta Jade Silvera is making a real impact this summer, and John Jenkins is a solid veteran.