Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection heading into the 2023 preseason opener
With preseason game No. 1 coming up on Sunday, we take a look at the latest 53-man roster projection for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Defensive Ends (5): Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Tyree Wilson, Adam Plant, Jordan Willis
The Raiders are hoping to get Tyree Wilson back in time for the regular season, so we will keep him on our 53-man projection until we hear otherwise. The No. 7 overall pick is coming off an injury that the franchise was aware of, and from the outside looking in, they do not seem to worried about it.
Maxx Crosby returns as one of the premier defensive players in football, and he has some big team goals this season. Crosby is tired of the losing, and the hope is that all the additions on defense can bring a winning culture in 2023 and beyond. Adam Plant and Jordan Willis round out the group.
Linebackers (5): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Darius Harris, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney
Robert Spillane put on a display on Friday, nabbing two interceptions from San Francisco quarterbacks. He is going to be a monster addition to this Raiders defense, and the hope is that Divine Deablo can become a real difference-maker at the linebacker spot as well.
Luke Masterson has earned his spot on the roster, and will likely be a starter, with draft pick Amari Burney and recent free agent signing Darius Harris giving the Raiders five solid linebackers for the first time in a long time.
Cornerbacks (6): Jakorian Bennett, Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Tyler Hall, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr.
The battle for spots on the roster at cornerback will rage deep into the summer, and we could see some big name players cut. Last season, Amik Robertson was the best cornerback on this roster, but he is in real danger of being cut now that the team revamped the roster in the defensive backfield.
Rookie Jakorian Bennett looks like he will start alongside Marcus Peters, and the hope is that Nate Hobbs can revert back to the player he was as a rookie in 2021 in the slot. Tyler Hall, Duke Shelley, and David Long Jr. could round out the roster at the position, though Brandon Facyson is going to be a hard guy to cut.