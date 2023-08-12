Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection heading into the 2023 preseason opener
With preseason game No. 1 coming up on Sunday, we take a look at the latest 53-man roster projection for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 53-man roster projection heading into 2023 preseason opener
Safeties (4): Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Christopher Smith II
One position group that should see incredible growth this season is safety, where Marcus Epps will prove to be an excellent addition for the Raiders. Epps helped the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, and has proven to be a ballhawk during the summer, especially in the joint practice against San Francisco.
The addition of Epps should also help bring along Trevon Moehrig, who took a bit of a step back last season in Year 2. Christopher Smith II was an all-american with Georgia, and will have a role on this defense, while Isaiah Pola-Mao may be having too good of a summer to cut when the roster gets to 53.
Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
The Raiders have a luxury when it comes to the specialist positions, as both kicker Daniel Carlson, and punter AJ Cole, are some of the best in the league at their position. Carlson has been absolutely money since joining the Raiders a few years back, and Cole went from an undrafted free agent rookie to being a real weapon in the punt game.
Jacob Bobenmoyer will replace Trent Sieg as the team's long-snapper, as the team moving on from him was a big surprise this offseason. Overall, there should be no issue with the Raiders in the kicking and punting departments this season.