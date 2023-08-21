Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after Week 2 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 during the preseason, and here, we dive into what the 53-man roster could look like Week 1 vs Denver.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 53-man roster projection after Week 2 of the 2023 preseason
Wide Receivers (5): Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter
When it comes to the wide receiver position, the Raiders have some of the best talent in the NFL, led by All-Pro Davante Adams. In 2023, Adams will have Jakobi Meyers on the outside with him, as well as a healthy Hunter Renfrow in the slot, who has looked very good coming off injury this summer.
Tre Tucker is going to make the team, and looks like a legitimate weapon, while DeAndre Carter is likely to be on the 53-man as both a wideout and a return specialist.
Tight Ends (3): Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, Cole Fotheringham
Michael Mayer made his Raiders debut on Saturday as well, and after a strong summer so far, you have to like what he brings to the position group. Austin Hooper figures to be the team's No. 2 tight end, but it is the battle for the TE3 spot that could be up in the air as we inch towards September.
Right now, my money would be on Cole Fotheringham, who had a terrific game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 preseason action.